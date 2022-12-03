Expand / Collapse search

Cliff Emmich, 'Little House on the Prairie' and 'Payday' actor, dead at 85

By Stephanie Giang-Paunon
"Fonzie's Funeral Part 2" 2/27/79 Richard Moll, Gino Conforti, Cliff Emmich (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Cliff Emmich, "Little House on the Prairie" and "Thunderbolt and Lightfoot" actor, has died. He was 85.

A representative for Emmich confirmed with Fox News Digital of his death and said the actor suffered from a health battle. 

"My client and friend for over fifty years lost his battle with lung cancer… He passed at his home in Valley Village on Monday," his rep said in a statement.

Emmich was best known for his roles in "Payday" and "Halloween II."

Cliff Emmich during Creation Entertainment Presents Fangoria's 2006 Weekend Of Horrors - Day Two at Burbank Airport Hilton in Burbank, CA, United States. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/WireImage)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

