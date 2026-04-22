Florida law will limit local green policies, environmentalists share concerns

The Brief Governor Ron DeSantis signed a new law on Wednesday limiting how cities and counties can pursue green initiatives. State Representative Berny Jacques says the measure protects job growth, especially in manufacturing. Environmental advocates warn it could slow long-term sustainability efforts.



On Earth Day, a new Florida law is drawing attention for how it reshapes climate policy throughout the Sunshine State.

The backstory:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 1217 into law on Wednesday afternoon in Jacksonville.

The law will prohibit local and state government entities from enforcing "net-zero" greenhouse gas emissions policies.

The law also blocks taxpayer dollars from funding groups that support policies tied to what the governor calls the Green New Deal.

"We’re just going to stop the madness here and that’s what this bill does," DeSantis said.

Dig deeper:

The governor also pointed to spending by local governments as an example of why the law is needed.

"We are seeing some of the things that are still being done in local governments," DeSantis said. "Including the city of St. Pete, spending $300,000 on consulting services for a sustainability action plan."

What they're saying:

Republican State Rep. Berny Jacques of Pinellas County sponsored the bill in the Florida House.

Jacques says previous policies hurt job growth, particularly in manufacturing.

"This prohibits governments from targeting certain industries in the name of carbon reduction," Jacques said.

The other side:

Environmental advocates are raising concerns about the long-term impact of the law.

Courtesy: Phil Compton

This includes Phil Compton, a volunteer with the Florida Sierra Club.

Compton says the timing behind this bill’s signing sends a strong message.

"It’s an insult to everybody who cares about the future," Compton said. "Earth Day is about what kind of future our children and grandchildren have."

Big picture view:

The law also bans local governments from enforcing electric vehicle mandates.

Which is why Compton warns that this bill may lead to higher costs over time.

"This law will cost all taxpayers more money," Compton concluded. "We’re going to be using more expensive old technology instead of new technology."

What's next:

The law is set to take effect on July 1, giving cities and counties time to review existing policies.