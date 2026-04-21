Tampa shooting under investigation after man found dead in business park: HCSO

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The Brief Deputies are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead with gunshot wounds Tuesday afternoon in a Tampa business park, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say a 911 call came in shortly before 2 p.m. reporting shots fired in the 5800 block of North 53rd Street. When deputies arrived at the scene in the Del Rio community, they discovered a man in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.



Deputies are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead with gunshot wounds Tuesday afternoon in a Tampa business park, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Deputies say a 911 call came in shortly before 2 p.m. reporting shots fired in the 5800 block of North 53rd Street.

When deputies arrived at the scene in the Del Rio community, they discovered a man in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, HCSO said.

The sheriff's office says the investigation is ongoing, and no additional details have been released at this time.

What we don't know:

What led to the man being shot is unknown at this time.