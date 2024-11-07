'Adopt' a North Port family and spread holiday cheer

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News live:

North Port Social Services needs help to bring Christmas Joy to the North Port community.

As Social Services Manager for the city of North Port, Janet Carrillo’s days are busy. With Christmas approaching, she’s got a lot to do.

"When I saw the number, I’m like, oh my God, it’s going to be a really big project, but we can do it," Carrillo told FOX 13.

On top of their work, the Social Services Division holds an ‘Adopt n Shop’ program.



They work to help families with gifts for their children and sometimes food as well.

This year, they’ve seen the request for assistance with Christmas increase. In years past, they've had around 350 families sign up for assistance, but this year that number has increased to 560.

"I think we’ve just been in recovery mode since Covid. After Covid, we had Ian, and then this year alone, we’ve had a few hurricanes come this way and we’ve seen an increase in rental assistance, utility assistance," said Carrillo.

Individuals, organizations and businesses as a whole can adopt families.

"I think it’s fun. I think adopters get a rewarding experience. I personally like to go shop for a family and just experience the holidays in a different view," Carillo said.

Carrillo is hopeful others will step up to keep Christmas bright for everyone.

"We have several HOAs that are consistent adopters, year after year. We have departments, agencies, local citizens that step it up," Carrillo said.

Carrillo finished, "I’m always blown away by the generosity of the North Port community. I know that we can handle this. We just need a little bit of extra help."

The deadline to sign up to adopt a family is Nov. 30, and North Port asks that people do not return gifts.

To help with North Port’s Social Services Adopt ‘N Shop, click here .