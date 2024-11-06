Inside the heroics of Brooksville teen that saved animals during Hurricane Milton

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News live:

Tonight, we have a story of bravery and determination.

A local teen displayed the true spirit of heroism during Hurricane Milton. Her inspiring story is "What's Right With Tampa Bay ."

Fifteen-year-old Averie Kimelton is being hailed as a hero in her hometown of Brooksville . She risked her own safety to rescue horses left behind during Hurricane Milton .

READ MORE: New YMCA program helps childhood cancer survivors get physically fit

"I just kept thinking like, I have to get them out. I have to get them out. Like they are not staying here," said Averie. "I was like, I don't care how I do it, but they're not staying here. So I was really the only thing going through my mind, which was like, I have to get these animals out. They have to be okay."

Averie Kimelton with the horse she saved during Hurricane Milton.

The animals belonged to an elderly couple who had no choice but to leave them behind when floodwaters became too high.

The couple had to be rescued by the fire department. Little did they know that Averie's family got word of their predicament.

"My mom came out, and she handed me a piece of paper, and it had an address on it. She said there are some horses and two donkeys that are down the road. She goes, I don't know where this house is at, but these animals don't have any food. So I didn't think twice. I left, and I went to go find them on horseback because it was the only way I could get through the water at the time," Averie said.

READ MORE: Tampa Pig Jig serves as massive fundraiser for patients battling rare kidney disease

When the storm passed through, Averie took it upon herself to wade through the floodwaters to reach the animals.

"It was definitely a danger. There was when I was walking, both of the horses out there were water moccasins galore. Woods. I'm not a snake person. And there are these big water moccasins swimming right by me. And I just, like, kept my head up and I was just like, I just got to get them out," said Averie.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Averie Kimelton tending to a horse after Hurricane Milton.

"I just got to get them out. And it was really just for the love of the horse, for these animals, like they really need it out."

Tragically, despite her efforts, two donkeys and another horse didn't survive the storm.

"I am just happy that they, you know, those two passed away with food and fresh water, and they were dry, and they were, you know, okay, while they could be," Averie explained.

But thanks to Averie's courage, one horse was saved.

"I'm just proud of her. Not too many 15-year-olds nowadays are doing stuff like that," said Debra Kimelton, Averie's mom. "You know, she just amazes me all the time. I've always said she's an old soul."

READ MORE: Apollo Beach brings good meals and conversation

Ryan Kimelton, Averie’s dad, said, "You hear all the stories of kids these days and video games, and when she found out there were horses stuck, she went and got them."

In a touching gesture, the horse's grateful owners decided to gift Averie the very horse she saved. She named the horse Millie in memory of Hurricane Milton.

"I teach lessons, so I plan on using her as a lesson horse in my program. So she'll be used for children, and she'll be able to teach children how to ride," Averie said.

Averie Kimelton with the horse she saved after Hurricane Milton.

It's clear that Millie and Averie already share a special bond- a bond born out of courage, compassion, and an unwavering love for animals.

Averie is a true hometown hero, showing us all the power of bravery in times of crisis. She is so thankful to RVR Horse Rescue, who paid for treatment and food for Millie.