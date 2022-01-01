Bay Area welcomes first babies of 2022

article

Baby Jaquon Edwards is the first baby born in 2022 at AdventHealth Tampa.

He made his way into the world at 1:49 a.m. on Saturday weighing seven pounds, five ounces and measuring 21.5 inches long.

The hospital says mom and baby are resting and doing well.

Courtesy: AdventHealth Tampa. Baby Jaquon Edward and his parents celebrate his arrival on New Year's Day.

Tampa General Hospital welcomed its first baby of 2022 shortly before 5 a.m.

Alec Zaim Cardona, came into the world at 6 pounds, 13 ounces and 20 inches long.

Proud parents Jessica Rodriguez and Kevin Cardona of Palmetto hold their baby Alec, who is the first baby born in 2022 at Tampa General Hospital. Photo courtesy of Tampa General Hospital.

Proud parents Jessica Rodriguez and Kevin Cardona of Palmetto have four other children; three girls and a boy and now a fifth child to complete their family.

The first baby of the new year arrived at Sarasota Memorial Health Care System at 1:36 a.m. Beau is the second child of Patrick and Lauren, who were surprised to have a New Year's baby.

Courtesy: Sarasota Memorial Healthcare. Baby Beau poses with his parents shortly after his birth on New Year's Day.

"I am feeling in shock. I was not expecting to be the first baby of the year at all, but we are over the moon and we are all doing well," Lauren said.

