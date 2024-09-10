Aetna, HCA dispute could leave thousands of Floridians looking for new doctors

HCA Florida and Aetna are fighting over negotiations that could lead thousands of Floridians to have to start looking for a new doctor.

The ongoing negotiations could impact 48 HCA hospitals in Florida, but HCA Florida isn't the only hospital going toe-to-toe with Aetna.

READ: Video shows officers dragged Tyreek Hill out of his car after he put his window back up

Hospitals in Washington, Michigan and Kansas have also had recent contract disputes, with hospitals accusing Aetna of not increasing reimbursements amid rising costs of care.

In some cases, the hospitals could not reach an agreement and chose not to accept the insurer, leaving patients looking for alternatives.

HCA has put out a message to patients:

"We certainly understand how unsettling this prospect may be for you, and assure you we are actively negotiating in good faith to reach an agreement with Aetna."

There are also some caveats, though; HCA has lined out some of those on its website.

If you are pregnant and at least 24 weeks as of September 15, delivery of your baby will be covered by Aetna

If you are undergoing chemo, HCA says you will be able to continue any treatment that was previously authorized by Aetna but may need to find other options going forward.

Ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care, imaging and cancer centers will remain in-network under a separate agreement.

In a statement, Aetna told FOX 13:

"We are hopeful that our contract discussions will result in an agreement that keeps HCA in our network in Florida," said Alex Kepnes, a spokesperson with Aetna.

HCA Florida is also reminding patients that regardless of the outcome, they can always receive emergency services at HCA.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:

Patients with Aetna Medicare Advantage would not be impacted if a deal couldn't be reached.

The deadline to reach a new agreement is Sunday, Sept. 15.