Affordability and access key components for New Tampa Performing Arts Center initiative

The New Tampa Performing Arts Center Affordable Art Initiative hopes to expose more community members to the arts through discounted tickets.

"We strongly believe in having the arts to be accessible and affordable for all people," New Tampa Performing Arts Center General Manager Keith Arsenault said.

Dig deeper:

Around 25 to 30 performances will have 40 tickets available for only $10. Those shows range from musical concerts, theatre shows, tribute acts and piano performances under the Steinway Signature Series.

Arsenault recommends purchasing those tickets ahead of time online. The main theater features 354 seats.

What they're saying:

"We love playing for the community and would like to spread the joy of music," performing artist Viktor Nikolov said. "Not only as performing artists, but also educators would like to inspire people and even if you get one soul on board, that's already a success."

Nikolov and fellow performing artist Jane West have been playing the piano for most of their lives. They run the Nikolov West Studio in Tampa. The duo performed their show "Under Four Hands" in October.

"I think it's about capturing that enchantment and bringing that to the hearts and the minds of the listeners, young and old, everybody alike," West said.

The pair also view affordable performances like these as ways to break down barriers, whether financial or simply fear, of trying something new.

"We try to encourage people to realize that the arts can be very approachable and you really just need to start, which is once again why events like these are really important because you get to see the people, you get be there in that same locale, this wonderful performing arts center," West said.

What's next:

The tribute act Classic Rock Legacy will be performing Abbey Road tonight at 8. MJR Latin Project will play an Unplugged show on Sunday at 3 p.m. Both qualify under the initiative.

