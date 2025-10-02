After 17 months, Polk County deputy shot in line of duty returns to work

The Brief After 17 months, Polk County Sheriff's Lt. Chad Anderson returns to work. In April 2024, an interaction in a parking lot with a man who claimed to be a sovereign citizen turned violent. Deputy Craig Smith was also shot four times and survived.



A Polk County deputy who was shot in the line of duty and survived is back to work. After 17 months, Lt. Chad Anderson returns to work—on light duty for now.

In a video, Sheriff Grady Judd and his staff welcomed Anderson back. Anderson himself thanked everyone for their support.

"My family, faith, and friends. It has been a long 18-month journey," said Anderson. "It's not over yet, but God is good. I'm blessed to be walking and talking."

The backstory:

In April 2024, an interaction in a parking lot with a man who claimed to be a sovereign citizen, meaning he doesn’t believe in following federal, state, or local laws, turned violent.

Deputies say he was apparently living out of his car and was parked in the lot at Hunt Fountain County Park.

After one deputy made contact, he wasn’t cooperative, so she called for backup.

After four deputies arrived and tried to remove him from the car, he started shooting at them. Two deputies were hit: Lt. Anderson and Deputy Craig Smith.

Anderson was shot once in the arm, but the bullet went through and into his chest. Deputy Craig Smith was also shot four times and survived. Several of the deputies fired back, killing the suspect.

"We stand in the gap between good and evil, and that night you and your team stood in the gap of good and evil, and as a result of that, no one got hurt," said the sheriff. "We ask that you continue to bless our deputies, our paramedics, and firefighters, and wherever they are, keep them safe."

Anderson has been on the force for more than 25 years.

