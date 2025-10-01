Polk Sheriff Grady Judd's picture stolen from substation; Florida man arrested: 'He stole my picture'

The Brief The incident occurred on September 15 at the station on Broadway Boulevard Southeast. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd identified the suspect as Mark Byram, 34, of Polk City. The sheriff and his command staff's pictures were stolen off the lobby wall.



Nowhere is safe from being burglarized—not even a Polk County Sheriff's substation. However, it's what was taken from inside that's really raising Polk Sheriff Grady Judd's eyebrows.

"You're not going to believe this," said Judd in a video posted on the sheriff's office Facebook page. "Someone broke into the Polk City Sheriff's Station."

READ: Man accused of following teen into bedroom throws dog protecting her from Pinellas home balcony: Deputies

What we know:

The incident occurred on September 15 at PCSO's substation on Broadway Boulevard Southeast.

Judd identified the suspect as Mark Byram, 34, of Polk City. The sheriff said Byram can be seen on surveillance video approaching the building and walking right in through the front door.

Pictured: Mark Byram.

Around three minutes later, he's seen walking out with something in his hands.

MORE: Ex-Kentucky athlete charged after baby’s death; heard 'whimper' before hiding him: officials

"He stole my picture," Judd said.

Judd's picture was stolen right off the lobby wall along with the major's and captain's pictures too. When Byram was found in jail on another theft charge, the sheriff explained his reasoning.

"We went down there, and he said, 'My brain was a little foggy that night,'" said Judd. "'I was using a little drugs, but I think I stole those pictures. Wrapped them in a towel and put them by a tree, and sure enough, he did.'"

Dig deeper:

So now the sheriff and his command staff are back up on the wall where they belong, greeting everyone as they walk in.

VIDEO: Florida 'super speeder' caught going 107 mph tells deputy he was headed to haircut

"No worse for wear," said Judd. "And he's in jail with some more charges."

Byram was charged with multiple counts of burglary and petit theft.