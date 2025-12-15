After Panther loss Sunday, Bucs still control their playoff destiny

The Brief The Buccaneers are still in first place in the NFC South. The Panthers' loss to the Saints on Sunday keeps both teams 7-7 in 2025. If Tampa Bay wins two of its next three games, they will clinch the NFC South title.



Even after the 29-28 loss to the Falcons on Thursday night, the Bucs still control their own playoff destiny thanks to the New Orleans Saints, who beat the Carolina Panthers on a walk-off field goal on Sunday.

Both teams are 7-7 but the Bucs hold the tiebreaker and remain in first place in the division.

What they're saying:

"I think everyone came into today knowing what we have to do and just focused on the task at hand," Bucs left tackle Tristan Wirfs said.

The Bucs say they are focused on what's in front of them, especially after the anger they were feeling after they walked off the field to "boos" from the crowd at Raymond James Stadium on Thursday.

"Something like that stings," Wirfs said.

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scrambles out of the pocket during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on December 11, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

It definitely stung for head coach Todd Bowles at his postgame press conference after he dropped multiple profanities. While his message certainly wasn't suitable for children, the Bucs say it was exactly what they needed.

"I think it was necessary," Bucs wide receiver Sterling Shepard said. "I think it was the perfect message for us. Sometimes you have to raise up the tone a little bit and turn up the pressure."

How To Get In:

They are feeling the pressure with three games left. However, their path to postseason contention is simple. All the Bucs need to do is win any two of the next three, and they are in the playoffs.

"You just have to get into the dance," Wirfs said.

That's because once you are in, anything is possible. However, the Bucs know it won't be handed to them.

Small Corrections:

"It comes down to wanting to play for each other, and we do," Bucs cornerback Benjamin Morrison said. "We just have some minor things we need to fix. From the outside, looking in, it could look drastic. But we are at peace at where we are at, and we know we are going to get this thing going."

If all goes the right way, the Bucs will be exactly where they want to be.

"We just need to lock in for three weeks and get it done," Wirfs said.

What's next:

The next three weeks starts with a showdown against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. on FOX 13.