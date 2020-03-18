After penguins go viral, beloved Chicago dinosaur 'Sue' checks out Field Museum

Earlier this week, video went viral of penguins at Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium going on a “field trip” to check out the closed building and meet other animals during the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, video is going viral of Chicago’s most beloved dinosaur, named “Sue,” checking out exhibits at the Field Museum.

The videos are racking up millions of views as people who are stuck at home look online for some levity during this serious time.

On Wednesday, Illinois officials announced the total for coronavirus cases in the state had risen to 288.

