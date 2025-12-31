Legendary Buccaneers radio broadcaster Gene Deckerhoff to retire after 2025 season

The Brief Radio play-by-play announcer Gene Deckerhoff, the legendary voice of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for nearly four decades, says he will retire at the end of the 2025 season, the team announced Wednesday. Deckerhoff, 80, spent 37 seasons behind the microphone for the Bucs, the third longest play-by-play tenure for an NFL team, behind only the Eagles’ Merrill Reese and the Cowboys’ Brad Sham. Deckerhoff’s unforgettable calls for Tampa Bay spanned a pair of Super Bowl championships, and a plethora of memorable playoff runs.



Radio play-by-play announcer Gene Deckerhoff, the legendary voice of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for nearly four decades, says he will retire at the end of the 2025 season, the team announced Wednesday.

The backstory:

Deckerhoff, 80, spent 37 seasons behind the microphone for the Bucs, the third longest play-by-play tenure for an NFL team, behind only the Eagles’ Merrill Reese and the Cowboys’ Brad Sham.

Since joining the Bucs in 1989, Deckerhoff has called over 750 Bucs games, making his iconic "Touchdown, Tampa Bay!" call more than 1,000 times.

What they're saying:

"For 37 seasons, Gene Deckerhoff’s voice has set the scene for the most iconic moments in our franchise’s history, and his signature calls will forever resonate with Buccaneers fans," Buccaneers Owner/Co-Chairman Bryan Glazer said. "His passion, authenticity, and unmistakable voice created memories that have been cherished and enjoyed by countless generations of Buccaneers fans. As he closes out his extraordinary journey, we congratulate Gene on a remarkable broadcasting career and wish him a well-deserved and fulfilling retirement."

Memorable Moments:

Deckerhoff’s unforgettable calls for Tampa Bay spanned a pair of Super Bowl championships, and a plethora of memorable playoff runs.

Most notably, many remember Deckerhoff’s call of Derrick Brooks’ Super Bowl XXXVII-clinching interception, "There it is! The dagger is in!"

Or the excitement that could be felt in Deckerhoff’s voice during Rondé Barber’s legendary pick-six in the 2002 NFC Championship Game, "Gone! Coast to coast, Rondé Barber!"

Deckerhoff is the man behind "Fire the Cannons!" Coining the phrase that is now heard around Raymond James Stadium after every Bucs score.

"Calling Buccaneers games has been one of the greatest honors of my professional career," Deckerhoff said. "I’ve had the fortune to form meaningful relationships with players, coaches and staff members as well as interact with thousands of Buccaneers fans everywhere in the world. My wife, Ann, and I are grateful to the Glazer family for allowing us to be a part of the Buccaneers organization for so many wonderful years. I am equally thankful to all the members of the radio crew and the partners I have had with me through the years – particularly Dave Moore, who has been by my side for the past 19 years. I will miss doing what I love, but now is the right time to step away."

A career in sports media that lasted more than six decades, Deckerhoff was also the voice of the Florida State Seminoles from 1979 to 2021.

Career Accolades:

Deckerhoff has been recognized for his work across college and professional sports, including 17 Florida Sportscaster of the Year awards and the National Football Foundation’s Chris Schenkel Award in 2013, presented annually to a broadcaster who has demonstrated long-time excellence in play-by-play announcing.

Deckerhoff walks away with multiple hall of fame honors, including being enshrined in the prestigious Florida Sports Hall of Fame in 2000.