Ringing in 2026: Your guide to New Year’s Eve events across Tampa Bay

As the countdown to 2026 begins, communities across Tampa Bay are preparing for some of the region’s biggest New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The backstory:

One of the largest events is "NYE on the Pier" at the St. Pete Pier, where festivities begin at 8 p.m.

The free, family-friendly event features live DJs, food vendors, games and multiple viewing areas along the waterfront. Organizers say the celebration builds toward a 20-minute firework show at midnight, lighting up the sky and visible from the pier and nearby downtown parks. While entry is free, attendees should expect to pay for food and drinks from vendors, with optional reserved viewing experiences also available.

Over in Pinellas County, Clearwater Beach will once again host the annual "Light It Up, Clearwater!" fireworks show. Fireworks launch at midnight from Sand Key Park, with prime viewing along the southern end of Clearwater Beach. The event gives residents and visitors a chance to ring in the New Year by the water after a day of dining, beach walks and sunset views.

In Tampa, celebrations range from family-friendly daytime events to late-night ticketed parties. Organizers across the Bay Area are reminding people to expect traffic, arrive early and consider rideshare services to get home safely after midnight.

Events Across the Bay Area:

St. Petersburg

NYE on the Pier – St. Pete Pier
Starts at 8 p.m.
Free to attend; food and drinks available for purchase
Fireworks at midnight

Starts at 8 p.m.

Free to attend; food and drinks available for purchase

Fireworks at midnight

Clearwater

Light It Up, Clearwater! Fireworks Show – Clearwater Beach
Fireworks at midnight
Launched from Sand Key Park; viewing along the southern end of the beach

Fireworks at midnight

Launched from Sand Key Park; viewing along the southern end of the beach

Tampa

Noon Year's Eve (Family-Friendly) – Armature Works
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

New Year's Eve Waterfront Celebration – Armature Works
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Ticketed event featuring live music and a headline performance by Sofi Tukker

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Ticketed event featuring live music and a headline performance by Sofi Tukker

Sarasota Pineapple Drop (Downtown Sarasota)

Quick details:

Downtown Sarasota (Main St & Lemon Ave)

1 p.m.–1 a.m. New Year’s Eve (block party + carnival)

Midnight Pineapple Drop + fireworks over Sarasota Bay

Free to attend (food, rides, etc., may cost)

Plant City Strawberry Drop (Historic Downtown Plant City)

Quick details:

McCall Park, Historic Downtown Plant City

7:00 p.m.–12:30 a.m. New Year’s Eve

Strawberry Drop at midnight

Free admission (food/activities available)