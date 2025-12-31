Expand / Collapse search

Ringing in 2026: Your guide to New Year’s Eve events across Tampa Bay

By
Published  December 31, 2025 10:24am EST
Holidays
FOX 13 News
Local New Year's Eve events

FOX 13's Regina Gonzalez shares all the New Year's Eve events happening across the Bay Area.

The Brief

    • Major waterfront celebrations are happening across Tampa Bay — including St. Petersburg, Clearwater and Tampa.
    • Many events are free to attend, but food, drinks and upgraded experiences may cost extra.
    • Large crowds are expected, and organizers recommend planning ahead and using rideshare or public transportation when possible.

TAMPA, Fla. - As the countdown to 2026 begins, communities across Tampa Bay are preparing for some of the region’s biggest New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The backstory:

One of the largest events is "NYE on the Pier" at the St. Pete Pier, where festivities begin at 8 p.m. 

The free, family-friendly event features live DJs, food vendors, games and multiple viewing areas along the waterfront. Organizers say the celebration builds toward a 20-minute firework show at midnight, lighting up the sky and visible from the pier and nearby downtown parks. While entry is free, attendees should expect to pay for food and drinks from vendors, with optional reserved viewing experiences also available.

Over in Pinellas County, Clearwater Beach will once again host the annual "Light It Up, Clearwater!" fireworks show. Fireworks launch at midnight from Sand Key Park, with prime viewing along the southern end of Clearwater Beach. The event gives residents and visitors a chance to ring in the New Year by the water after a day of dining, beach walks and sunset views.

In Tampa, celebrations range from family-friendly daytime events to late-night ticketed parties. Organizers across the Bay Area are reminding people to expect traffic, arrive early and consider rideshare services to get home safely after midnight.

Events Across the Bay Area:

St. Petersburg

  NYE on the Pier – St. Pete Pier
Starts at 8 p.m.
Free to attend; food and drinks available for purchase
Fireworks at midnight

Clearwater
  • Starts at 8 p.m.
  • Free to attend; food and drinks available for purchase
  • Fireworks at midnight
  •  Clearwater
  Light It Up, Clearwater! Fireworks Show – Clearwater Beach
Fireworks at midnight
Launched from Sand Key Park; viewing along the southern end of the beach
  • Fireworks at midnight
  • Launched from Sand Key Park; viewing along the southern end of the beach

 Tampa

  Noon Year's Eve (Family-Friendly) – Armature Works
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  New Year's Eve Waterfront Celebration – Armature Works
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Ticketed event featuring live music and a headline performance by Sofi Tukker
  • 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
  • Ticketed event featuring live music and a headline performance by Sofi Tukker

Sarasota Pineapple Drop (Downtown Sarasota)

Quick details:

  • Downtown Sarasota (Main St & Lemon Ave)
  • 1 p.m.–1 a.m. New Year’s Eve (block party + carnival)
  • Midnight Pineapple Drop + fireworks over Sarasota Bay
  • Free to attend (food, rides, etc., may cost)

Plant City Strawberry Drop (Historic Downtown Plant City)

Quick details:

  • McCall Park, Historic Downtown Plant City
  • 7:00 p.m.–12:30 a.m. New Year’s Eve
  • Strawberry Drop at midnight
  • Free admission (food/activities available)

Holidays