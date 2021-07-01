After Tropical Storm Elsa’s formation, Brooksville opening 24-hour sandbag site

Although Tropical Storm Elsa’s track is still highly uncertain, one Bay Area city is taking extra precautions by opening a sandbag site for its residents.

On Thursday, Brooksville officials announced a self-service sandbag site will open Friday, July 2 at the DPW facility, located at 600 South Brooksville Avenue. The site is located just north of the facility.

The city will provide bags, sand, and shovels. Residents are asked to leave the shovels at the site for the next citizen to use.

The site will be open 24 hours a day until further notice.

"This storm has potential to impact the area early next week," said Paul Booth, the director of the department of public works. "Staff is readying the sand filling station, all emergency equipment and fueling all vehicles and generators enabling the department to fully respond should the need arise."

Elsa formed Thursday morning and is working its way through the Atlantic. Reliable computer models forecast two potential outcomes for the storm: it holds steady in the eastern Caribbean or it falls apart.

