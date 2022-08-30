Afterschool program teaches free visual and performing arts classes across Tampa Bay

Youth across the Tampa Bay area can learn to dance, play the guitar or paint a masterpiece, and it’s all free.

It’s part of the Prodigy Cultural Arts Program, organized by the University Area CDC, and has been around for 22 years.

They offer dozens of visual and performing arts related classes for kids 5 to 18 years old while also teaching life skills such as communication, problem solving, anger management and goal setting.

Classes are offered in multiple counties across West Central Florida.

For more information, visit uacdc.org/prodigy