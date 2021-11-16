All Children’s Hospital hosting free cooking classes for kids to encourage healthy eating

Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital hopes kids and families embrace healthy eating habits and new recipes and they’re using a free weekly cooking class to help.

The 'AllKids in the Kitchen' classes are designed for kids ages 7 and up. People who register have access to six weeks of live, virtual classes every Wednesday evening at 6 p.m.

Chef Anita Jimenez said it's a natural fit for families who have become used to virtual learning.

"Most of the time, when kids are involved in the cooking process, they're more likely to be willing to try new foods," she pointed out.

There are also produce vouchers available with each class through a partnership with Healthy St. Pete.

LINK: You can register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/fit4allfamilies-31233449345

