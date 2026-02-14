Zephyrhills stabbing leaves man hospitalized, teen arrested on multiple charges: PCSO
ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. - A 17-year-old was arrested after a stabbing left a man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Saturday morning in Zephyrhills, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.
What we know:
Deputies say the stabbing happened shortly before 10:30 a.m. near Pure Water Way.
Based on early reports, deputies believe the victim and Jaylin Peyton knew each other, PCSO said.
PCSO says Peyton faces charges of attempted homicide while engaged in burglary, vehicle theft and burglary with aggravated battery.
What we don't know:
Investigators have not released the identity of the victim or Peyton's mug shot at this time.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.