Crews battle massive brush fire burning in Wimauma: HCFR
WIMAUMA, Fla. - Firefighters are battling a large brush fire that has grown to approximately 350 acres Sunday afternoon in Wimauma, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.
HCFR says emergency calls began coming in shortly before 2:30 p.m. reporting a brush fire near Bethlehem Cemetery on State Road 674.
Dig deeper:
Officials say heavy winds and dry conditions caused the fire to quickly spread from just a few acres to hundreds of acres.
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue
Twenty-four HCFR units responded to the scene, along with the Florida Forest Service. Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office and Tampa Police Department aviation units helped in trying to track and contain the flames.
MORE NEWS: I-95 partially closed in Volusia County due to brush fires; 20 vehicles burned, officials say
Crews are using Bambi buckets for water drops.
Officials say this is the 14th brush fire HCFR has responded to Sunday and the largest blaze that’s currently active.
No injuries have been reported as firefighters continue working to contain the flames.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.