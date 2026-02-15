Crews battle massive brush fire burning in Wimauma: HCFR

article

The Brief Hillsborough County Fire Rescue is battling an approximately 350-acre brush fire in Wimauma Sunday afternoon that spread rapidly due to heavy winds and dry conditions, according to officials. HCFR says 24 of its units responded, with assistance from the Florida Forest Service and aviation units from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office and Tampa Police Department. No injuries have been reported. This is the 14th brush fire crews have handled Sunday and the largest currently active, according to HCFR.



HCFR says emergency calls began coming in shortly before 2:30 p.m. reporting a brush fire near Bethlehem Cemetery on State Road 674.

Officials say heavy winds and dry conditions caused the fire to quickly spread from just a few acres to hundreds of acres.

Twenty-four HCFR units responded to the scene, along with the Florida Forest Service. Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office and Tampa Police Department aviation units helped in trying to track and contain the flames.

Crews are using Bambi buckets for water drops.

Officials say this is the 14th brush fire HCFR has responded to Sunday and the largest blaze that’s currently active.

No injuries have been reported as firefighters continue working to contain the flames.