Grady Judd, Florida AG to reveal 48 arrests in major fentanyl, gang bust

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd and Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier are set to reveal the results of a massive multi-agency narcotics sweep that has taken dozens of suspected traffickers off the streets.

They are holding a press conference in Winter Haven on Friday to detail two major investigations targeting fentanyl, methamphetamine and violent gang activity.

The backstory:

The operation resulted in more than 48 arrests as detectives seized a significant amount of fentanyl and meth, along with firearms and cash used in the illicit trade.

Sheriff Judd is also expected to discuss the cases of four fentanyl overdose victims.

Dozens of other agencies assisted the Polk County Sheriff's Office in this case, including:

Federal: DEA, ATF, U.S. Marshals, and Central Florida HIDTA.

State: Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), Florida Highway Patrol, and the Department of Corrections.

Local: Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, Auburndale Police, and Winter Park Police.

State Attorney for the 10th Judicial Circuit Brian Haas and Special Agent in Charge Mark Brutnell of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Tampa Bay Region will also be there.