Alligator surprises Pinellas County woman investigating strange noise under car

article

Can you imagine hearing a strange noise under your car only to find it's coming from an alligator trying to catch some shade from the Florida sun? That’s exactly what happened recently to a woman in Pinellas County.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office says when it received a call from the frightened woman who wanted nothing to do with the reptile, it sent deputies out to help.

In a social media post, PCSO removed the gator and relocated it to a safer habitat.

The post added that it is common to find alligators everywhere in Florida including in your yard, pool, or driveway as they travel from one lake to another.

The agency encourages residents not to catch, shoo or harass the reptile if they spot one noting that a gator minding its own business can bite if it is bothered.

PCSO says if there is a safety issue, deputies can take a look at the situation relocate a small alligator, or contact FWC for a large or nuisance gator.