Amber Alert activated for missing Florida teen

article

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an Amber Alert for a 16-year-old Columbia County girl who may be in the company of a 27-year-old man.

Ashlynn Cox was last seen in the area of the 180th block of SE Beech Street in Lake City.

She was wearing a yellow shirt, blue jeans and white and line Addidas shoes.

She may be with Jesse Hammersla, who was last seen wearing a blue plaid short-sleeved button-down shirt and blue plaid shorts.

They may be traveling in a 2001, gold Toyota Sienna, FL tag number 9466AS.

The pair may be traveling in a 2001, gold Toyota Sienna, FL tag number 9466AS. Photo is courtesy of FDLE.

The vehicle has a dent on the front passenger side and a sticker on the bottom left and right rear windshield. There are no hubcaps on the vehicle and the tires appear all black.

Law enforcement believes they may be in the Jacksonville area.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Columbia County Sheriff's Office at 386-719-2005 or 911.