Detroit Lions player linked to two suspects arrested in Tampa armed robbery, kidnapping: Detectives

The Brief Several people have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery and kidnapping in Tampa. At two of the suspects' pre-trial detention hearing on Tuesday, a detective said they're connected to Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold. A detective said the case is linked to reported thefts from a home in Largo rented by Arnold.



Several people who are believed to be connected to a player for the Detroit Lions have been arrested in an alleged armed robbery and kidnapping in Tampa.

Detectives believe the armed robbery is linked to reported thefts from a home in Largo, which was rented by Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold.

READ: Nancy Guthrie: DNA profile found on glove did not match anyone in CODIS system

What we know:

According to court documents, the armed robbery and kidnapping happened at an apartment at the Eagles Point in Tampa Palms complex on February 4. Detectives said three men were lured to the apartment by Jasmine Randazzo and Ariana Del Valle.

A warrant said that when one of the men went into a bedroom looking for one of the women, he opened a closet door and was confronted by two men with guns who started hitting him and one of the other alleged victims. Detectives said those two alleged suspects are believed to be Lyndell Hudson and Christion Williams.

The two appeared in court in Hillsborough County for pre-trial detention hearings on Tuesday morning.

MORE: Rhode Island hockey rink shooting: What we know

"They are battering the three victims, and they are pistol whipping them, and they are taking a handgun and sticking it in to the mouth of a victim," a detective with the Tampa Police Department said.

Pictured: Jasmine Randazzo and Ariana Del Valle.

The detective said Hudson and Williams were demanding their property.

Dig deeper:

A few days prior to the reported armed robbery and kidnapping, the detective said two thefts were reported from a home in Largo. He said the home was a short-term rental that was being rented by Arnold.

"There were items that came up missing," the detective said. "Then, on a second occasion, approximately a week after that, there were more items that came up missing."

CRIME: Dead dogs, cats found inside home of self-proclaimed Citrus County animal rescue Hess Haven owner: CCSO

He said items, including high-end bags, guns, a cellphone and $100,000 in cash were reported stolen. The detective said Hudson is part of Arnold's security team and Williams is believed to be Arnold's cousin.

The other side:

Attorneys for Hudson and Williams questioned the credibility of the alleged victims in the armed robbery and kidnapping.

"These are the same alleged victims who are alleged to have stolen a bunch of property, correct?" Hudson's attorney asked the detective.

Pictured: Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold.

"By the suspect, yes," the detective answered.

"So, it's the suspects blaming the alleged victims. The alleged victims blaming the suspects, but here today, you have chosen to believe the alleged victims, solely on hearsay from both parties?" the attorney asked.

READ: Shia LaBeouf arrested after alleged altercation at Mardi Gras: Reports

"Correct.," the detective said in response.

According to investigators, the three alleged victims reported the armed robbery and kidnapping to Tampa police hours after it happened.

"He is beating these people for 1.5 hours, and yet we have no injury photos," Hudson's attorney said. "We have nobody going to the hospital. We have a seven-hour timeline between when they leave that property and when they get to you after telling their story to each other for hours end on hours end. We're going to sit here and believe Mr. Hudson is just laying in wait in the closet, waiting and expecting them to open that door and jump out and grab them?"

Hudson's attorney also pointed out that he isn't identified by name in the initial warrant.

"For all we know, Mr. Hudson is not even there," Hudson's attorney said. "For all we know, Mr. Hudson is downstairs. They have put forth no evidence that Mr. Hudson even had knowledge or intent to kidnap anybody, to hold anybody hostage."

Pictured: Lyndell Hudson and Christion Williams.

The defense also argued that both Hudson and Williams have no prior criminal history.

MORE: E-bikes, e-motorcycles, dirt bikes pushing limits on Legacy Trail in Sarasota County — What deputies are doing

"There is a lot of hearsay, and I understand the defense argument regarding the necessity of the credibility of the alleged victims," Chief Judge Hon. Christopher Sabella said. "The key here though, the problem for the defense is that the exhibits that include the text messages corroborate the hearsay in this case, and they do show what appears to be a lengthy incident, an hour and a half incident where three victims were being held hostage at gunpoint and were being threatened."

The judge acknowledged that the case is based on a lot of hearsay evidence at this point.

"I am not finding them guilty today," Sabella said. "It's a very different standard, but the text messages are very compelling in conjunction with what the detective has indicated."

What's next:

The judge granted the state's motion for pre-trial detention and denied Hudson and Williams bond on some of the charges. They are currently facing charges for robbery with a firearm, kidnapping with possession of a firearm and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

There are believed to be additional suspects involved in this case.

What we don't know:

It's not clear whether any arrests have been made at this point in connection with the reported thefts from the home in Largo, or where those stolen items are. FOX 13 has reached out to the Largo Police Department for more information, and will update this story when we hear back.