Debra Patton sentenced to life in prison for sister's murder

Justice has finally arrived for Karen Pais, the Carrollwood woman whose 2021 disappearance ended in a grisly discovery in her own backyard. Her sister, 72-year-old Debra Patton, was sentenced to life in prison for her murder on Monday morning.

Following a trial that was delayed for years by competency evaluations and legal maneuvering, a Hillsborough County jury took just about one hour of deliberation to return a guilty verdict against Patton.

The backstory:

Prosecutors successfully argued that Patton shot her sister in the chest before wrapping her body in bags and burying her a foot deep in the backyard of the home they shared on Cypress Park Street. Though a specific motive was never established, friends of the victim testified that Patton had been living in the home rent-free and that the siblings' relationship had been fractured for years.

For those close to Karen Pais, the verdict brings a somber sense of relief. Throughout the trial, friends testified about Karen’s growing fear of her sister.

What they're saying:

"Karen told us—all of us—on many times, ‘If I end up missing or something happens to me, Debra did it,’" recalled Cathy Wyncoop, a lifelong friend of the victim.

Despite the tension, Karen’s loved ones say she refused to kick Debra out because of her "great heart," often telling friends, "She’s my sister. I love her. She’s got no one else to turn to."

The case, which began in May 2021, was stalled for nearly five years. Shortly after her arrest, Patton was found incompetent to stand trial and spent two years receiving treatment at a mental hospital. Upon her return to the court system, she further delayed proceedings by unsuccessfully requesting new legal counsel and challenging the competency of her own attorneys.

"I had a lot of anger towards her," Cathy Wyncoop said following the verdict in January. "I still probably do, but it doesn't feel as bad now, because I know where she’s going to be. I don’t have to worry about her getting out."

Case Timeline

May 2021: Karen Pais reported missing; her body is found buried in her Carrollwood backyard. Debra Patton was arrested.

2022–2024: Patton found incompetent to stand trial; remains in a state mental hospital for treatment.

February 2025: Judge rules Patton is now competent; trial set for early 2026.

January 2026: Jury returns guilty verdict for second-degree murder after one hour of deliberation.

February 16, 2026: Final sentencing hearing.