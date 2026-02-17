Oct. 7 survivors to share story of Hamas captivity, humanitarian mission at Sarasota event

The Brief Two former Israeli hostages are visiting Sarasota with a message about the need for human rights around the world. Keith and Aviva Siegel were taken from a kibbutz in Southern Israel, after surviving an attack that killed more than 60. Aviva Siegel was released after 51 days, while Keith Siegel spent 484 days in captivity.



Two former Israeli hostages are visiting Sarasota with a message about the need for human rights around the world.

The Siegels were taken from a kibbutz in Southern Israel, after surviving an attack that killed more than 60.

The backstory:

At 7 a.m. on Oct. 7, 2023, Aviva and Keith Siegel realized they were at Israel's new Ground Zero.

"The house was shaking," said Aviva Siegel, "and we were shaking."

Their neighborhood, Kfar Aza, was under attack.

PREVIOUS: Israel recovers remains of 3 hostages from Gaza as fragile ceasefire holds

As they'd later learn, out of 950 residents, 62 were killed.

"We started hearing the Arabic from outside (the house)," Keith Siegel said. "And then walking inside the house, shooting inside."

"And Keith and I were just holding hands and looking in each other's eyes," Aviva added.

Dig deeper:

Hamas terrorists ripped them from their shelter.

Keith Siegel was hit by bullet shrapnel and had his ribs broken. Aviva Siegel’s knee was torn.

They were forced into a car and driven into Gaza with guns and knives in their faces.

"(We) drove around a bit," said Keith Siegel, "(then went) into another car blindfolded, (and they took) us into a residential home. And from within the residential home, there was an entrance to a tunnel."

PREVIOUS: Trump threatens 200% tariff on French wine over Gaza Board of Peace

The tunnels were cramped, fully dark, and filthy.

"We immediately could see and feel the hate that they have for us," Aviva Siegel explained.

They were starved, physically abused and witnessed sex assaults of other captives.

At times, they got one toilet flush per day for five people.

"We could barely breathe in that tunnel," Keith Siegel explained. "We were literally gasping for our breath."

Aviva Siegel was released after 51 days, along with other women and children.

Keith Siegel was held for 484 days, switching locations more than 30 times.

In early 2025, he was among the final rounds of captives released.

"I really feel like it's an important part of my healing and my recovery to help others in need," said Keith Siegel.

What's next:

On Tuesday night, the Siegels will speak at the Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee as part of a series called, "Ripped Apart and Reunited."

PREVIOUS: IDF soldier shares experience of Oct. 7 Hamas attacks at Clearwater gathering: ‘One battle in a huge war’

They are spreading awareness of conditions in Africa, where things are so bad that it's akin to living as a hostage.

They visited Kenya with an Israeli humanitarian group called Isra-Aid.

What they're saying:

"We do not stand on the sidelines when we know people are suffering," said Keith Siegel, "And we should all do everything that we can in order to help people who are in trouble."

They are hoping that current talks between Israel and Hamas, where Israel is demanding Hamas disarm within two months, are successful, so no one else gets hurt, on either side of the border.

"Wars are terrible. Terrible for both sides. What Israel went through is the worst," said Aviva Siegel. "All the soldiers that have been killed. And the people, the good people in Gaza have been used also. Why do they deserve it? Why do innocent people deserve to be in a war? Why? It's not right."