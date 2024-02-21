AMBER Alert issued for Florida 8-month-old baby in Broward County: FDLE

Watch FOX 35 Live

An AMBER Alert has been issued for an 8-month-old baby out of Broward County in Florida

Law enforcement is searching for Amelia Martinez who was last seen in the area of the 4900th block of SW 148 Avenue in Davie, Florida.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Amelia may be in the company of Arys Martinez.

Credit: FDLE

The two may be traveling in a 2021 white Toyota Camry with Florida tag AZ89FY.

Law enforcement said the two may be traveling to the Orlando area.

Amelia is described as a 35-pound, 8-month-old baby with brown eyes and brown hair.

Arys Martinez is described as a 34-year-old white woman with brown eyes and brown hair. She is 5'5" and weighs 140 pounds.

Anyone with information on Amelia's whereabouts is asked to call the Davie Police Department at 954-693-8200.