Amber Alert issued for Florida 8-year-old after 3 shooting victims found at Jacksonville home

An Amber Alert has been issued for an 8-year-old boy missing from Jacksonville, Florida.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a shooting where 8-year-old Ja'rell Maurice Lewis was last seen, in the 2600 block of University Boulevard N.

Deputies said they found the bodies of three adult victims inside the home. Ja'rell was gone.

The sheriff’s office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are trying to find Ja'rell and they believe he is with 37-year-old Terrell Maurice Lewis in a black, 2006 Suzuki Forenza with Florida tag number 72B EYB.

FDLE warns not to approach them if you see the pair, but call 911 right away, or contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

Ja'rell was described as a black male with brown eyes and black hair. He is 4' 6" tall and weighs 80 pounds.

Terrell Lewis was described as a black male with brown eyes and bald head. He is 5' 9" tall and weighs 150 pounds.

