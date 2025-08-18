Amber Alert issued for two Florida boys last seen in Riviera Beach

The Brief An Amber Alert was issued on Monday for a 3-year-old and 11-year-old last seen in Riviera Beach, according to investigators. The children may be with Audrey Turner, 43, and possibly an unknown Black female. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Riviera Beach Police Department at (561) 845-4123 or call 911.



What we know:

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Aizon Turner, 3, and Akachi Turner, 11, were last seen in the 1200 block of West 6th Street in Riviera Beach. The children are believed to be with Audrey Turner, 43, and possibly an unknown Black female, officials said.

They may all be traveling in a black Toyota sedan with damage in the front, according to FDLE. Investigators believe they are heading to Georgia toward the Atlanta area.

Dig deeper:

Aizon is described as a Black male who is three feet tall, 32 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, FDLE said. He was last seen wearing a khaki shirt, khaki shorts and black light-up shoes with a red trim.

Akachi is described as a Black male who is 5 feet tall, 72 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, authorities said. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and high top FILA sneakers.

Audrey is described as a Black female who is 5 feet 5 inches tall, 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Officials said she was last seen wearing a black tank top and cream skirt with black stripes. She also may be wearing her hair in a ponytail and has a nose ring.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Riviera Beach Police Department at (561) 845-4123 or call 911.