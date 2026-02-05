Dog the Bounty Hunter’s stepson arrested for killing teenage son while impaired by drugs and alcohol: CCSO

article

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s stepson was arrested this week after deputies said he shot and killed his 13-year-old son last summer while he was handling a gun under the influence of marijuana and alcohol.

The backstory:

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Gregory Anthony Zecca, 39, drank alcohol over several hours at a local establishment on July 19, 2025, bought more alcohol and later used both alcohol and marijuana at a friend’s home, where he and his son were watching a UFC fight on TV.

Investigators said Zecca repeatedly practiced drawing the gun from his waistband and dry-firing while the child was nearby.

According to investigators, the firearm had initially been rendered safe by removing the magazine and clearing a live round from the chamber.

At some point, according to deputies, the magazine was reinserted and a round chambered, and Zecca fired a single shot, fatally striking the child.

Deputies at the scene said they smelled alcohol on Zecca and saw marijuana in plain view.

According to FOX News, when authorities arrived, they found Zecca performing CPR on his bleeding son.

FOX News reported that deputies recovered a Sig Sauer P365 9 mm handgun from the kitchen island. A deputy noted Gregory had an empty holster on his waistband, and another witness confirmed the gun belonged to him.

Detectives got two search warrants for medical records and a blood draw.

According to CCSO, a toxicology expert independently extrapolated both samples and estimated Zecca’s blood-alcohol concentration to be approximately 0.116 at the time of the shooting. The legal limit in Florida is 0.08. The toxicologist concluded Zecca was impaired by alcohol.

Earlier this month, Zecca was charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child with a firearm and using a firearm while under the influence.

Dig deeper:

According to FOX News, Zecca is the son of Dog the Bounty Hunter's wife, Francie Frane. The two married in 2021. Frane shares two sons with her late husband, Bob Frane.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 28:TV personality Duane Chapman aka Dog the Bounty Hunter visits "FOX & Friends" at FOX Studios on August 28, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images)

What they're saying:

"This case underscores that devastating tragedy that can result from mixing firearms, alcohol and drugs," Sheriff Rambosk said. "Our hearts are with everyone affected by this loss."

"This was a heartbreaking and preventable tragedy," Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said. "Our detectives conducted an exhaustive and thorough investigation, examining every element of what happened through witness statements, forensic testing, subpoenas, search warrants, and more. I commend their hard work and professionalism in uncovering the facts in an incredibly difficult case."

What's next:

The aggravated manslaughter charge carries a potential penalty of life in prison.