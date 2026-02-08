Wesley Chapel man arrested after 150 mph motorcycle chase across counties: FHP

article

The Brief Michael Fiallo, 19, was arrested after a high-speed motorcycle chase from Tampa to St. Petersburg reaching about 150 mph, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say Fiallo abandoned his bike near Carillon Parkway in St. Pete during the pursuit and was caught in a nearby parking garage. The teen faces charges including fleeing and eluding, reckless driving and riding without a motorcycle endorsement.



Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrested a 19-year-old Wesley Chapel man Friday night after a high-speed motorcycle chase that began in Tampa and ended in St. Petersburg late Saturday night.

The backstory:

According to FHP, an aviation unit spotted several motorcyclists riding recklessly and racing along Westshore Boulevard in Tampa shortly after 10:30 p.m. The group continued across the Gandy Bridge, where a trooper tried to pull over one of the riders.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

Troopers say the motorcyclist fled, leading troopers on a pursuit along 4th Street and southbound Interstate 275 at speeds of approximately 150 mph.

The rider eventually got off the interstate in St. Pete and ditched his motorcycle near Carillon Parkway, according to investigators.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

FHP says the rider, later identified as Michael Fiallo, 19, ran into a nearby parking garage. Fiallo was taken into custody while donning a jacket with the words "don’t get caught" on the back.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

What's next:

Fiallo was indeed caught, and he faces charges of fleeing and eluding, reckless driving and riding without a motorcycle endorsement. He was taken to the Pinellas County Jail, according to FHP.