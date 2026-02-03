New $15M bridge to link Tampa and Clearwater Beach: What pedestrians can expect

The Brief A pedestrian overpass connecting Clearwater Beach to Tampa is expected to open by the end of the year. Clearwater is pursuing upgrades to the 1.6-mile Bayshore Trail, including a trailhead, amenities, and boardwalk improvements. City leaders gathered community feedback Tuesday on proposed enhancements.



A major pedestrian route designed to help connect Clearwater Beach to Tampa is nearing completion, with the $15.3 million Courtney Campbell Causeway pedestrian overpass on track to open by the end of the year.

As construction continues near Bayshore Boulevard and Gulf-to-Bay Blvd, the city of Clearwater is already planning improvements to the 1.6-mile Bayshore Trail that will link directly to the overpass.

City officials say the trail runs from Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard north to the Safety Harbor line and serves walkers, cyclists, and outdoor enthusiasts.

Proposed upgrades

Clearwater’s Parks and Recreation Department recently applied for a Recreational Trails Program grant through the Florida Department of Transportation that could help fund several amenities, including:

Trash cans

Picnic tables

Water fountains

Dog waste stations

Signage

Leaders are also considering building a trailhead near the new overpass featuring bike racks, benches, and additional gathering spaces.

What they're saying:

"It’s connecting intergovernmental parks, really," said Mark Parry, Clearwater Parks & Rec senior division program manager about the new pedestrian network.

Neighbor Sandee Geres said the trailhead could give visitors from Clearwater Beach or even Tampa a convenient place to park and access the trail.

Addressing aging infrastructure

Some proposals focus on repairing the trail’s aging boardwalk near Drew Street, which officials say has been damaged by rising tides and weather.

"One of our long-term goals was to remove that boardwalk part, raise it, and replace it," a city representative said during Tuesday’s meeting.

Plans also call for replacing exercise stations at Cooper’s Bayou Park.

What's next:

City leaders are continuing to gather community input as they pursue grant funding and refine plans for the trail upgrades.

If approved, the enhancements would complement the new overpass and further expand pedestrian and cycling connectivity across the region.