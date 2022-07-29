Ambulance transporting critical patient T-boned by BMW in Pinellas Park

article

An ambulance tipped onto its side on a roadway in Pinellas Park after a crash.

The crash involved multiple vehicles, according to Pinellas Park police.

It happened at 118th Avenue N and 49th Street N, which were closed in all directions while the crash was investigated.

Ambulance turns on side after Pinellas Park crash

Investigators said the ambulance was transporting a patient in critical condition, and was heading to Northside Hospital at the time of the crash.

According to police, a BMW was driving west into the intersection on 118th Avenue when they T-boned the ambulance, causing it to flip onto its side.

The driver of the BMW claimed they had the green light; investigators said the ambulance, meanwhile, was heading south into the intersection with their lights and sirens activated.

Five people were inside the ambulance at the time of the crash: three medics, an EMT, and the patient.

All five people in the ambulance were transported to Bayfront Hospital, investigators said.

Car involved in crash with ambulance in Pinellas Park

The patient is still in critical condition, while the EMT and medics are all listed in stable condition.

The two people in the BMW refused treatment, according to police.

