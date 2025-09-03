Anna Maria Island establishes 'No Swim Zone' at Bean Point following drownings

The Brief In August, four people were rescued and two lost their lives off of Bean Point on Anna Maria Island. On Labor Day weekend, 20-year-old Abhigyan Patel died after a Sunday evening swim off of Bean Point. No swim signs stretch from the Fern Beach access to the former site of the Rod and Reel Pier.



An area off of Anna Maria Island known as 'Bean Point' is now a 'No Swim Zone.'

What we know:

The City of Anna Maria Island made the decision following the drowning of 20-year-old Abhigynan Patel last weekend.

For years, locals have known to avoid the area because of the dangerous currents that are there.

Mayor Mark Short and the city want to send a strong message to visitors and tourists to keep them safe.

On Anna Maria Island, Bean Point has drawn locals and visitors alike for decades.

Those who are regulars know better than to get into the water there.

"I know this area here is really not an area to get into the water because of the high currents and rip tides and all that stuff," said Debi Pickler a frequent visitor to AMI.

You could see how strong the current was on Labor Day.

It's the same day first responders recovered the body of Abhigyan Patel.

Officials say Patel was one of five students at an aviation school in Lakeland who were visiting Anna Maria Island.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office said Monday that Abhigyan Patel was last seen swimming with another man off Bean Point Beach on Anna Maria Island shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday. MCSO says the other man was rescued and brought to shore, but Patel was swept away.

Why you should care:

Signs were placed a day later by the City of Anna Maria Island, warning to not swim at Bean Point.

"The city has taken a hard look at the Bean Point area and we have concluded we need to establish a no swim zone at the north end of the island," said Mayor Mark Short.

In August alone, four people were rescued off of Bean Point and two others died from drowning.

People don’t realize just how dangerous those currents are. We want people to follow what the signs say to heed the advice to stay out of that water on that end of the island," said Short.

Those who know the danger, include the Manatee County Deputies who work on the island.

"Because it's the mouth of Tampa Bay, where Tampa Bay feeds into the Gulf, it has a lot of current, whether it’s incoming or outgoing. Even though it may not look dangerous, there’s a lot of current out there," said Sgt. Russell Schnering, the supervisor of the Manatee County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit.

Along with the signs, patrols have been stepped up to keep swimmers safe.

While the water appeared to be calm on Wednesday morning, a swimmer treaded water for minutes to get to shore.

"It looks like a great place to go and swim. There’s so much current that comes and goes out of there that if you’re not a strong swimmer you can get swept out or in by the rip tide," said Sgt. Schnering.

From the mayor to the deputies who've worked to rescue and even recover those lost here, they hope another life will not be taken at Bean Point.

"It's all about safety. We want people to come here and visit and enjoy themselves, but we also need them to do that in a safe way. There’s nothing worse than a tragedy happening," said Short.

What's next:

The City of Anna Maria Island says they are working with Manatee County to install permanent signs for the no-swim zone.

Signs have been placed from the Fern Beach Access to where the Rod and Reel Pier once stood.