Body found in water identified as missing swimmer, Manatee County officials confirm

The Brief Manatee County investigators confirmed on Tuesday that a body found in the water is that of Abhigyan Patel. The 20-year-old vanished on Sunday evening while swimming off Bean Point Beach on Anna Maria Island. Search teams recovered his body on Monday.



Officials in Manatee County confirmed on Tuesday that a body found in the water Monday is that of a 20-year-old swimmer who vanished over the weekend.

What we know:

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office said Monday that Abhigyan Patel was last seen swimming with another man off Bean Point Beach on Anna Maria Island shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday.

MCSO says the other man was rescued and brought to shore, but Patel was swept away.

Pictured: Abhigyan Patel. Courtesy: U.S. Coast Guard.

According to West Manatee Fire Rescue, several local agencies took part in the search for Patel, along with the U.S. Coast Guard. The search resumed Monday morning after nightfall led to limited visibility late Sunday.

On Monday afternoon, the sheriff's office said a body was recovered from the water. Investigators confirmed it was Patel's body early Tuesday, adding that "the name was not released earlier out of respect for his family members living overseas and his father, who was on an international flight late yesterday."

Dig deeper:

Officials say Patel was one of five students at an aviation school in Lakeland who were visiting Anna Maria Island.