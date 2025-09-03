Governor DeSantis announces Florida MAHA Commission, vows to end all vaccine mandates

The Brief Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo made a pair of announcements in Valrico on Wednesday. The governor said Florida is establishing its own Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) Commission at the state level. Dr. Ladapo also announced that the Florida Department of Health will work with DeSantis to end all vaccine mandates in the state.



Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Wednesday that Florida is establishing a Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) Commission at the state level.

The governor’s announcement came at a news conference in Valrico on Wednesday morning.

The initiative mirrors that of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at the federal level.

What we know:

DeSantis said Wednesday that First Lady Casey DeSantis and Lt. Gov. Jay Collins will chair the Florida MAHA Commission.

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo will also serve on the commission, along with a list of experts in various health and medical fields.

The commission is designed to follow specific principles, including informed consent and parental rights, along with promoting clean, nutritious and healthy food.

What they're saying:

During Wednesday’s news conference, DeSantis spent more than 30 minutes recapping past moves by the state aimed at "medical freedom," including efforts to crack down on mask and vaccine mandates while promoting in-person attendance in schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor then talked about how the MAHA Commission is the next step in the state’s mission.

"I think that this is something that has great potential," DeSantis said. "We’ve already done a lot. I don’t think there’s any state that has done even close to what we’ve done."

Pictured: Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference in Valrico on Sept. 3, 2025.

Dig deeper:

Ladapo made a second announcement on behalf of the state during Wednesday’s news conference, saying that the Florida Department of Health will work with DeSantis to end all vaccine mandates in the state.

"Every last one of them," Ladapo repeated several times as the audience at Grace Christian School gave him a standing ovation.

Pictured: Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo speaks at a news conference in Valrico on Sept. 3, 2025.

Florida currently has a requirement that kids in public and private schools must be vaccinated against things like measles, polio, tetanus and chicken pox.

Ladapo said the effort to end vaccine mandates is all about supporting individual rights and informed consent.

"It’s wrong. It’s immoral. They do not have the right to tell you what you put in your body. They don’t have the right to tell you what your kids have to put in their bodies. They do not have the right. Do not give it to them," Ladapo said.