Annual exhibition, 'Creative stART,' showcases art creativity of Pinellas County students

The creativity of Pinellas County art students is currently being showcased at "Creative stART" at the Dunedin Fine Art Center.

"I hope they get excitement. I hope they get some self-esteem boosters as well," Dunedin Fine Art Center Youth Education Director Shannon Pattee said.

Dig deeper:

The center hosts four different exhibitions throughout the school year. The two elementary school shows are divided by A-M and N-W. N-W schools are on display currently. Art teachers submit the top artwork from their schools, and 72 pieces are picked for the gallery.

"It provides so much more self-motivation. When they see that their artwork is going to be in it or when their peers see the artwork, it gives them a realist goal of something they can attain," Sandy Lane Elementary Art Teacher Brittany Taft said. "Even if it's not going to be a museum, it still forces them to create more. They get the bug. They want to create more and see what they can come up with next."

What they're saying:

Both Taft and fellow Sandy Lane teacher Devon Jacques say the exhibition sets the tone for the school year. Jacques has a student in the show that has been submitting since kindergarten.

"Just the pride that she has knowing that her piece is now hanging in a gallery. I hear her say I want to keep doing art," Jacques said.

Seven-year-old Ava Teel created a pink giraffe from watercolor paint, pencil and Sharpie.

"I feel proud of myself, and I think that more people might like it, now it's being shared with the whole world," Teel said. "Somebody else might like it. It could inspire somebody to make something and their art could go in the gallery, and then other people could see that and inspire them to make something else."

What's next:

The kids will get the red-carpet treatment with an awards ceremony on Thursday night. The exhibit will rotate to the A-M schools next month.

