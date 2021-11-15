Annual sand sculpture competition returns to Treasure Island

The annual ‘Sanding Ovations’ are returning to Treasure Island this week.

More than 300 tons of sand were hauled in for the event which draws thousands of people and some of the most talented sand sculptors in the country. It also provides a good boost for local businesses.

The free, family-friendly event goes beyond the gallery of impressive sand sculptures. It also includes a marketplace, live entertainment, food, fireworks and more.

The event will take place beginning Thursday, Nov. 18 through Sunday, Nov. 21, and again the following weekend Nov 26 to Nov. 28. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

LINK: For more information, visit the Sanding Ovations Masters Cup website.