Annual stone crab festival kicks off in Dunedin despite hurricane damage

Stone Crab Season is underway in Tampa Bay despite a shaky start from Hurricanes Helene and Milton. The season began on Oct. 15, but the Florida Wildlife Commission (FWC) allows crabbers to begin putting out traps ten days prior.

"A lot of the crabbers didn't want to go out and put their traps in the water when there's a hurricane coming through. They didn't want to lose all of their traps," said Chris Tiemeier, General Manager of Frenchy's Rockaway Grill.

Those concerns didn't stop the 40th Annual Frenchy's Stone Crab Festival from kicking off on Oct. 25.

Food being served at Frenchy's Stone Crab Festival

Tiemeier said this year is much different from the others. He explained, "The first storm, Helene, flooded all five of our restaurants on Clearwater Beach as well as our paddleboard shop, our motel, our gift shop."

A total of 16 buildings were damaged, including employee housing.

The festival normally takes place on Clearwater Beach and Dunedin. But, due to the damage, the festivities were moved to Frenchy's Dunedin Seafood Market.

Tiermeier said, "All of the tips collected are going to the hourly employees that are displaced right now." Tiemeier said 35 staff members are still displaced.

The festival continues on Sunday, Oct. 27. For more information, click here .

