Apollo Beach man killed after collision on US 41 in Ruskin: FHP
RUSKIN, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol says a collision Sunday morning in Ruskin claimed the life of an 89-year-old driver.
The crash happened on US 41 south of 4th Street South.
What we know:
The Florida Highway Patrol says a Kia Soul, driven by an 89-year-old Apollo Beach man, was exiting from a gas station located on the east side of US-41, south of 4th Street South.
Troopers say he turned left into the path of a Hyundai Tucson, driven by a 78-year-old Ruskin man.
The Hyundai Tucson was traveling northbound on US-41.
On impact, the Kia Soul overturned and the Hyundai Tucson ended up in the median.
Both drivers and a 72-year-old female passenger in the Hyundai Tucson suffered injuries and were transported to an area hospital.
The 89-year-old driver of the Kia Soul later died from his injuries.
What we don't know:
The Florida Highway Patrol has not released the names of those involved.
The Source: This information came from the Florida Highway Patrol.