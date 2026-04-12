Apollo Beach man killed after collision on US 41 in Ruskin: FHP

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The Brief An 89-year-old Apollo Beach man was killed after the car he was driving collided with another vehicle on US 41. The Florida Highway Patrol says the crash happened Sunday at 11:15 a.m. The other driver and his passenger suffered injuries and were taken to the hospital.



The Florida Highway Patrol says a collision Sunday morning in Ruskin claimed the life of an 89-year-old driver.

The crash happened on US 41 south of 4th Street South.

What we know:

The Florida Highway Patrol says a Kia Soul, driven by an 89-year-old Apollo Beach man, was exiting from a gas station located on the east side of US-41, south of 4th Street South.

Troopers say he turned left into the path of a Hyundai Tucson, driven by a 78-year-old Ruskin man.

The Hyundai Tucson was traveling northbound on US-41.

On impact, the Kia Soul overturned and the Hyundai Tucson ended up in the median.

Both drivers and a 72-year-old female passenger in the Hyundai Tucson suffered injuries and were transported to an area hospital.

The 89-year-old driver of the Kia Soul later died from his injuries.

What we don't know:

The Florida Highway Patrol has not released the names of those involved.