Appliance debris from recent hurricanes sparks fire at Clearwater scrap metal recycling business: CFR

A fire at a scrap metal recycling business in Clearwater is expected to burn for a long time after firefighters say appliance debris from recent hurricanes ignited on Friday afternoon.

It happened at a facility on Gentry Drive shortly before 12:15 p.m. and Clearwater Fire Rescue does not believe it will be put out any time soon.

Fire rescue crews want to remind residents that hazardous materials must be disposed of properly.

Appliance hurricane debris is being blames for a fire at a scrap metal recycling facility in Clearwater. Image is courtesy of Clearwater Fire Rescue.

Residents can take hazardous chemicals and items to Pinellas County Solid Waste for proper recycling and disposal.

Residents can drop materials off for free at the Household Hazardous Waste Center, 2855 109th Ave. N. in St. Petersburg. Materials can be dropped off from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays to Fridays and the first and third Saturday of each month.

Large lithium-ion batteries, such as car batteries, lawnmower batteries, and E-bike batteries affected by the storm must be disposed of by a private-sector recycling company.

Household chemical collection events are held throughout Pinellas County on select Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Events are scheduled for Oct. 12, Oct. 26, Nov. 23, and Dec. 14, at 29582 U.S. 19 N., Clearwater.

