Ex-boyfriend of teen murdered 2 decades ago to be resentenced: ‘She trusted you’

After two decades of grief for a Tampa Bay area mother, she continues to relive her daughter's murder.

The backstory:

Emily Clemons was 16 years old when she was killed in 2004 by a teen couple. Laisha Landrum and Rocky Almestica were convicted of second-degree murder after investigators said the couple beat Clemons with a hammer and kitchen pots, before leaving her in a dumpster to die.

Almestica was Clemons' ex-boyfriend.

Pictured: Laisha Landrum and Rocky Almestica.

The couple has been serving life sentences without the possibility of parole, but the two are getting a chance to be re-sentenced. On Tuesday, Almestica was in a Hillsborough County courtroom for a re-sentencing hearing.

Local perspective:

Clemons' mother spoke on the stand during the hearing.

"You hurt my baby," her mother said. "She trusted you. She loved you, and you let this happen. You should be ashamed of yourself."

Pictured: Emily Clemons' mother speaking during the resentencing hearing for Rocky Almestica.

The other side:

In 2012, the U.S. Supreme Court did away with mandatory life sentences for juvenile offenders, which opened the door for Landrum and Almestica to be re-sentenced. After spending 20 years behind bars, Almestica said he takes responsibility for Clemons' death.

"Are you remorseful for what you did and what happened to Emily on the day she died?" Almestica's attorney asked during the hearing.

"Yes, very," Almestica replied.

What they're saying:

However, state prosecutors raised concerns about issues that arose during Almestica's time in prison. The state said there was a stabbing in the prison and Almestica was accused of tampering with evidence related to the incident.

A prosecutor pointed to Almestica choosing not to follow the rules in that incident.

"In 2004, according to the rules, you really should not have thrown away the hammer that was used on Emily's head, but you did it anyway, right?" the prosecutor asked during his hearing.

"Right," Almestica replied.

Almestica's attorney argued that after the last 20 years in prison, he has no specific record of violence.

"I said I'm not going to get better or prepare for society in prison," Almestica said. "I'm not worse. I'm not as bad. I've improved in other ways."

Dig deeper:

Although 21 years removed from the horrific killing, Clemons' mother carries the pain of her loss and said she'll never forgive Almestica.

"Do you believe he should be sentenced to life again?" the prosecutor said.

"Yeah. Brutality, lies, I have no forgiveness for that," Clemons' mother said.

What's next:

The hearing is expected to continue on Wednesday. A re-sentencing hearing for Landrum is expected to start later this week.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered during Rocky Almestica's resentencing hearing on Tuesday. It also includes previous reporting by FOX 13 News.

