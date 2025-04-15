St. Pete police officer arrested, accused of sharing confidential information with suspect

The Brief St. Petersburg Police Officer Brandon Klaiber was arrested by Pinellas County deputies on Tuesday. Investigators say he shared protected information with a man accused of planting explosive devices at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Tampa. Klaiber is on administrative leave without pay.



A St. Petersburg police officer finds himself on the wrong side of the law.

St. Pete Police issued an arrest warrant for Officer Brandon Klaiber. He was taken into custody on Tuesday by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

The backstory:

Late last year, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement notified the St. Petersburg Police Department of potential criminal violations involving Klaiber. They accused him of sharing protected information from law enforcement databases with one of their suspects.

The suspect, Bryan Eckley, was arrested in October 2024, accused of planting explosive devices at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Tampa.

Investigators found text messages between Eckley and Klaiber where Klaiber provided information obtained from restricted databases to Eckley.

Police chief Anthony Holloway says that keeping the public's personal information safe is very important to his department.

What they're saying:

"Your confidential information is very important to us, and if we find any law enforcement personnel from this department giving that information out to a non-law-enforcement individual, they will be investigated," says Holloway.

Dig deeper:

An investigation began and Klaiber was placed on administrative leave. All his credentials and computer access were suspended for the duration of the investigation.

Klaiber is facing two counts of offenses against intellectual property.

Klaiber was sworn as a St. Petersburg Officer in November 2008.

The State of Florida limits the access to personal information from police databases to officers only when working in an official capacity. Accessing or sharing private information with an unauthorized person carries a criminal charge for the officer.

What's next:

Klaiber remains on administrative leave without pay. The investigation is ongoing.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: