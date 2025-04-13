Double murder suspect would 'do it again', after stabbing girlfriend and her mother: PCSO

The Brief A double murder suspect says he would "do it again," after stabbing his girlfriend and her mother, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. The suspect, 41-year-old Kirk Hysell Jr., was found alive with multiple self-inflicted injuries in the bathroom when deputies arrived at 5252 108th St. N in St. Pete. Authorities responded to the home after the suspect's daughter told police that her father had called and said he had killed his girlfriend and her mother.



The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says the suspect in a double murder was planning to kill other members of his family after stabbing his girlfriend and her mother.

The suspect, 41-year-old Kirk Hysell Jr., was found alive with multiple self-inflicted injuries in the bathroom when deputies arrived at 5252 108th St. N in St. Pete.

Deputies found two people dead and one injured while responding to a domestic call in St. Pete: PCSO.

Big picture view:

Authorities responded to the home after the suspect's daughter told police that her father had called and said he had killed his girlfriend and her mother.

Deputies say they found 34-year-old Christina Donzero in the bathroom before finding 75-year-old Betti Donzero in the garage.

Both victims had multiple stab wounds, according to PCSO.

Hysell Jr. admitted to detectives that he had killed both women and said he would "do it again."

He will remain in the hospital and will be transported to the Pinellas County Jail when released.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

