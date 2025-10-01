Applications for the 2026 Goliath grouper season now being accepted

The Brief Applications are being accepted through Oct. 15 for the 2026 Goliath Grouper season in state waters. Permits will be awarded by lottery draw. A limit of one fish per person per season with a permit and tag using hook and line gear only.



The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is now accepting applications for next year's limited Goliath grouper season.

You have two weeks to apply.

Permits will be awarded by a random draw lottery.

Goliath grouper season runs March 1 through May 31 and is limited to one fish per person per season.

By the numbers:

Details for this limited, highly-regulated harvest include some of the following:

200 Goliath grouper for the 2026 season can be caught and released.

The total length of the fish must be between 24 inches and 36 inches.

The backstory:

Officials say that 30 years of successful conservation efforts by the state of Florida and federal agencies have helped rebuild the Goliath grouper population, allowing for the limited harvest season.

Strict rules and regulations apply, from how to remove the hook to how to take a selfie for your giant fish story.

What's next:

You can apply for your permit by visiting the FWC permit application page and read all about recreational regulations by visiting the FWC Goliath grouper regulations page .