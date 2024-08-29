Argument ends with husband shooting, killing wife in Pinellas Park: Police

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A Pinellas Park man is under arrest, charged with killing his wife on Thursday morning.

Police responded to a home at 58th Street North around 9:20 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they said Evangelos Mitrakos, 65, admitted to shooting his wife.

Courtesy: Pinellas Park Police Department

Leonora Vata, 56, was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Mitrakos told police he shot his wife after they got into an argument.

Mitrakos is charged with second-degree murder.

