Argument ends with husband shooting, killing wife in Pinellas Park: Police
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - A Pinellas Park man is under arrest, charged with killing his wife on Thursday morning.
Police responded to a home at 58th Street North around 9:20 a.m. for reports of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they said Evangelos Mitrakos, 65, admitted to shooting his wife.
Courtesy: Pinellas Park Police Department
Leonora Vata, 56, was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Mitrakos told police he shot his wife after they got into an argument.
Mitrakos is charged with second-degree murder.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter