Argument leads to boat crash off Durney Key in Pasco County, one injured: FWC

The Brief One person was injured Sunday after a boat crash near Durney Key in Pasco County. Authorities said a verbal argument between occupants happened before the crash. Investigators are calling for witnesses to come forward as no arrests have been made.



The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Pasco County Sheriff’s Office and Port Richey Police Department responded Sunday after two boats crashed near Durney Key.

Boat crash investigation

What we know:

A 21-foot offshore yacht carrying four people and a 15-foot Carolina Skiff carrying two people crashed off the coast of Pasco County.

Investigators believe a verbal argument broke out between the occupants on both vessels before the crash happened.

One person was injured in the crash.

Unanswered questions

What we don't know:

FWC has not released the identities of the six total occupants involved in the crash.

It remains unknown what sparked the verbal argument, and officials have not released how the person who was injured is doing.

Calling for witnesses

What's next:

No arrests have been made as the active investigation continues.

The state agency is asking anyone with video, photos, or information about the incident or the events leading up to it to contact the Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922.