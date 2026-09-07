Argument leads to boat crash off Durney Key in Pasco County, one injured: FWC
PORT RICHEY, Fla. - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Pasco County Sheriff’s Office and Port Richey Police Department responded Sunday after two boats crashed near Durney Key.
Boat crash investigation
What we know:
A 21-foot offshore yacht carrying four people and a 15-foot Carolina Skiff carrying two people crashed off the coast of Pasco County.
Investigators believe a verbal argument broke out between the occupants on both vessels before the crash happened.
One person was injured in the crash.
Unanswered questions
What we don't know:
FWC has not released the identities of the six total occupants involved in the crash.
It remains unknown what sparked the verbal argument, and officials have not released how the person who was injured is doing.
Calling for witnesses
What's next:
No arrests have been made as the active investigation continues.
The state agency is asking anyone with video, photos, or information about the incident or the events leading up to it to contact the Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a statement by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.