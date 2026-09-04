Dengue fever: Locally acquired cases surge to 65 across Bay Area

The Brief Florida health officials reported 65 locally acquired dengue fever cases across Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties. The new numbers represent a significant increase from the 33 locally acquired cases reported earlier this week across the Tampa Bay region. Hillsborough County serves as the region's main hotspot with 59 confirmed infections and 14 positive mosquito pools. Mosquito control agencies across Tampa Bay are expanding aerial spraying, ground inspections and neighborhood fogging to curb transmission.



Locally acquired dengue fever cases have surged across the Bay Area, with 65 cases now reported in Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties, according to the latest Florida Department of Health surveillance report.

Bay Area dengue cases surge

By the numbers:

The state reported 73 locally acquired dengue cases across Florida this year through Aug. 29, including 59 in Hillsborough County, five in Pinellas County and one in Pasco County. Miami-Dade County has seven cases and Palm Beach County has one.

The new numbers represent a significant increase from the 33 locally acquired cases reported earlier this week across the Tampa Bay region, including 30 in Hillsborough County and three in Pinellas County.

Hillsborough dengue hotspot

Local perspective:

The Bay Area has become the state's primary hotspot for locally acquired dengue, with initial symptoms being reported in July and August, according to the state's latest county-level summary.

State health officials say 71 of Florida's 73 locally acquired dengue cases have been serotyped by PCR. In Hillsborough County, all 59 cases were identified as DENV-2, one of the distinct types of dengue virus which spreads to humans through infected mosquito bites. There was also one unknown case reported in Hillsborough County. All five Pinellas County cases and the one Pasco County case were identified as DENV-2 in the report's county table.

The report also shows 14 mosquito pools in Hillsborough County have tested positive for DENV-2, including four pools that tested positive during the latest reporting week. The positive pools involved Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, which can transmit dengue.

Mosquito control spray operations

The backstory:

The rise in cases comes as mosquito control agencies across the region increase surveillance, inspections and spraying.

Hillsborough County Mosquito Management Services has been conducting aerial and ground treatments this week in areas where mosquito surveillance has detected dengue activity.

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Pasco County Mosquito Control District also recently joined Hillsborough County's response, providing specialized aerial assistance. On Thursday, helicopters treated portions of the Wellswood, Riverside Heights and East Tampa neighborhoods with Bti, a naturally occurring bacterium used to target mosquito larvae.

Pinellas County Mosquito Control has also increased its response, including ground inspections and daytime fogging in parts of the county. Crews have been conducting door-to-door inspections to identify and eliminate mosquito breeding sites on private property.

Dengue symptoms and treatment

What we know:

Locally acquired cases mean the virus was transmitted by mosquitoes in Florida rather than acquired while traveling outside the state.

Dengue is primarily spread by infected Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, which can be active during the day and breed in small amounts of standing water around homes.

The latest state report says Hillsborough, Miami-Dade and Pinellas counties remain under mosquito-borne illness alerts, while Pasco and Palm Beach counties are under mosquito-borne illness advisories.

The Florida Department of Health's report also notes that case tallies are based on the county where exposure occurred, rather than necessarily the county where a person lives.

How to protect against dengue

What you can do:

Health and mosquito control officials continue to urge residents to follow the "3 Ds":

Dress: Wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants and closed-toe shoes when outdoors.

Defend: Use insect repellent containing a CDC-recommended ingredient such as DEET, picaridin, IR3535 or oil of lemon eucalyptus.

Dump: Empty or cover standing water around homes, including water in buckets, toys, plant saucers, tires and other containers.

Mosquitoes can breed in very small amounts of water, making it important for residents to regularly check their yards and outdoor areas.

What are the symptoms of dengue?

Why you should care:

Dengue can cause a flu-like illness, including fever, severe muscle aches and joint pain and sometimes a rash.

The disease is sometimes known as "break-bone fever" because of the severe pain it can cause.

Anyone experiencing symptoms should contact a health care provider and mention any possible exposure to mosquitoes.