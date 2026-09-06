Driver airlifted to hospital after milk truck crashes along I-75 in Pasco County
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - A semi-truck carrying milk crashed into an unoccupied pickup truck on I-75 near Wesley Chapel on Sunday morning, leaving the driver seriously injured, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
I-75 tractor trailer crash
What we know:
FHP stated around 6:10 a.m., a 59-year-old Temple Terrace man was driving a tractor-trailer northbound on I-75, near mile marker 284, when he lost control and crashed into an empty pickup parked on the outside shoulder.
Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol
The impact caused the milk tanker to overturn partially into the wood line, according to FHP. First responders airlifted the driver to an area hospital to treat serious injuries.
Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol
Pasco County crash details
What we don't know:
Authorities have not said what caused the driver to lose control of the semi-truck.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a news release provided by state law enforcement agencies investigating the crash on I-75.