Driver airlifted to hospital after milk truck crashes along I-75 in Pasco County

article

The Brief A 59-year-old Temple Terrace man was injured after losing control of a tractor-trailer hauling milk on I-75. The semi-truck hit an empty pickup truck parked on the shoulder before crashing and overturning in the trees. Emergency crews airlifted the driver to a local hospital with serious injuries.



A semi-truck carrying milk crashed into an unoccupied pickup truck on I-75 near Wesley Chapel on Sunday morning, leaving the driver seriously injured, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

I-75 tractor trailer crash

What we know:

FHP stated around 6:10 a.m., a 59-year-old Temple Terrace man was driving a tractor-trailer northbound on I-75, near mile marker 284, when he lost control and crashed into an empty pickup parked on the outside shoulder.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

The impact caused the milk tanker to overturn partially into the wood line, according to FHP. First responders airlifted the driver to an area hospital to treat serious injuries.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

Pasco County crash details

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said what caused the driver to lose control of the semi-truck.