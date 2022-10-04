'Armed and dangerous' man wanted for soliciting explicit photos from minors on social media

Federal authorities in Chicago are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a man suspected of soliciting sexually explicit photos from minors on social media and making violent threats.

An arrest warrant was issued on June 9 for David Patrick Sheffield after he was charged with interstate communication of threats, FBI spokesperson Siobhan Johnson said in a statement on Tuesday.

Sheffield allegedly used various popular social media platforms to approach minors and solicit them for sexually explicit photographs and videos in exchange for the promise of money, according to Johnson.

In one case, Sheffield allegedly made explicit threats to direct and livestream the violent murder of a minor and that minor's family, the statement said.

The FBI is seeking the public's help in locating Sheffield as well as any of his potential victims. Sheffield allegedly used various accounts, usernames and aliases on social media including:

Usernames

davew5944 (Snapchat)

venamis19955 or venamis1995 (Instagram)

dakota-white-74

dave-muenster-99

Aliases

Dave or David White

Damien White

Damien Donahue

Craiger Strout

Sheffield was described as a white male, standing 5-foot-10, and weighing around 170 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes, the FBI said. He also has tattoos of a black and white nautical star on the right side of his chest, and cursive writing and a checkered emblem on his right forearm. He also has scars on his left arm and left leg, the FBI said.

The FBI said Sheffield has ties to Seattle, Las Vegas, Alaska, Florida and Fresno, California. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

The FBI said information regarding Sheffield's location may be worth a reward. The public can report tips at 1-800-CALL-FBI.