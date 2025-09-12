Armed Florida man killed in standoff with deputies was wanted for robbing marijuana dispensary: MCSO

The Brief Manatee County deputies say Michael Shanteau robbed a cannabis dispensary south of Bradenton on Aug. 25. Shanteau fired shots at deputies trying to serve a search warrant at a home on Wednesday, Sept. 10, according to the sheriff's office. SWAT shot and killed Shanteau after a three-hour standoff, during which neighboring homes were evacuated.



The Manatee County Sheriff's Office says the man found dead after barricading himself inside a home for hours earlier this week was a suspect in the armed robbery of a marijuana dispensary.

The backstory:

MCSO says Michael Shanteau, 61, robbed the Goldflower Cannabis Dispensary off 14th St. W south of Bradenton on Aug. 25, getting away with $1,500 in cash.

Courtesy: Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

On the evening of Wednesday, Sept. 10, deputies say they arrived at a home in the 800 block of 63rd Ave. W to serve a search warrant when Shanteau fired multiple shots behind a closed door.

A standoff ensued, lasting about three hours while neighboring homes were evacuated. MCSO says Shanteau fired more shots and SWAT returned fire, killing him.

Courtesy: Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

No deputies were injured in the exchange of gunfire.